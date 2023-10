NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN — Township police are investigating after two men showed up late Thursday at UPMC Jameson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The two, ages 18 and 20, were in a car at about 11:45 p.m. somewhere in the township when someone in a white SUV that was alongside their car started shooting.

A 19-year-old man in the back seat was not injured.

Police said the victims’ wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said more information will be released as the investigation progresses.