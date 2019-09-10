Neshannock police: Angry Sheetz customer spit on, threatened to kill officer

Police suspected that the man was under the influence of drugs, due to his irrational behavior

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Police said an irate Sheetz customer threatened to shoot an officer, pushing the officer and spitting in his face.

It happened after police responded to Sheetz on Wilmington Road just before 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to the police department.

Police said an angry customer — 39-year-old Justin Culp, of Farrell — pushed a Sheetz employee.

They said he then took eight bottles of Fiji water and refused to pay for them.

Police suspected Culp was under the influence of drugs due to his irrational behavior.

He was arrested on a DUI charge and taken to the hospital, where police said he continued yelling obscenities at nurses.

Police said it was there that Culp charged at an officer, pushed him with his chest, spit in his face and threatened to shoot him.

Culp is charged with aggravated assault, retail theft, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and DUI.