YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multi-platinum, Grammy awarding winning rapper Nelly will be taking the stage at Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.

The show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on August 8.

Tickets will range from $35 to $89.50.

Tickets will be available for presale at 5 p.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Sunday. Those will be online only with the passcode: GRAMMAR.

Otherwise, tickets will go on sale Monday at noon at ticketmaster.com or the Southwoods Health Box Office.