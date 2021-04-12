Neighbor’s quick action saves Brookfield home and chicks from fire

Melted siding is evidence of the early morning fire on Stewart Sharon Road

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor jumped into action in Trumbull County Monday to help prevent a fire from further damaging a home in Brookfield.

Melted siding is evidence of the early morning fire on Stewart-Sharon Road.

But firefighters say it could have been much worse if it wasn’t for Wayne Simeon, who lives nearby and jumped into action by trying to put it out himself.

“We just pulled in and we saw smoke, so my wife actually walked around the house, and we could see the soffit and the siding melting off the house,” Simeon said.

Brookfield Fire Chief David Masirovits said Simeon’s quick-thinking actions prevented the fire from spreading.

“He was the one who noticed the fire, and he ran over immediately,” Masirovits said.

Firefighters believe the fire started from a heat lamp in a chicken coop. They say the family who lives there had just bought some new chicks on Sunday and was getting the coop set up.

“Typically, what we find is that there are combustibles too close to the heat lamp or the heat lamp falls down into the combustibles,” Masirovits said.

Masirovits says some of the chicks did perish in the fire, but Simeon was able to save a few.

“I’m no hero, that’s for sure but just doing what everybody should do, I guess,” Simeon said.

No other injuries were reported.