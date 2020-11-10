Neighbors on Youngstown’s south side say downed pole creates nuisance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you use the bus stop on South Avenue in front of Teenie’s Tavern or use the sidewalk near the Save-A-Lot, you might have noticed a smashed utility pole blocking the sidewalk.

Neighbors say it’s been that way for a month. They say they’ve made multiple calls to Ohio Edison and the Youngstown Street Department, but the pole is still there.

While our cameras were there on Tuesday, we noticed the pole is laying on a buried gas pipeline.

Timothy McFarland said the sidewalk gets a lot of traffic an he is concerned for everyone’s safety.

“It is right there at the bus stop. There is a gentleman that comes by here in an electric wheelchair that comes by here every couple of days. He has to go around it. There are kids around here. There are people on bicycles. It is just a nuisance. Somebody is going to end up getting hurt,” McFarland said.

We reached out to Ohio Edison and was told the pole is scheduled to be removed next Thursday. They said the pole has not been removed yet because a new pole needs to be installed and that the one on the ground was not officially deemed dangerous.

