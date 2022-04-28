GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A major construction project is planned for Mercer County.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) plans to make improvements at three intersections in Greenville, including realignments at Route 18 and Route 58, Route 18 and Packard Avenue, and Route 58 and Packard Avenue. Proposed work also includes, new or upgraded sidewalk, curb ramps, driveway entrances, milling and paving, base repair, and signal, drainage and pavement markings updates.

The work is scheduled for 2023 and 2024.

A public meeting has been scheduled to inform neighbors about the project and to hear any concerns about the project. The online meeting is set for Monday, May 16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It will be held on Microsoft Teams Live.

Everyone will have an opportunity to give input once the presentation is over.

An informational board for the project can also be reviewed from 2 p.m to 6 p.m. daily from May 2 to 6 at the Glen Johnson Community Center at Thiel College.

The information on the Route 18-Route 58 Improvement Project, including a handout, short video presentation, digital plans, and an online comment form are also available online. The page will remain active until June 1, 2022, and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Chris Boyer-Krantz, at chboyer@pa.gov, or 814-678-7379.