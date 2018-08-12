Neighbors in Youngstown help feed the homeless

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The group Youngstown United hosted a barbecue for homeless people in Youngstown on Saturday.

It was held in the parking lot next to Fire Station Number 1 on Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.

There were ribs, hamburgers and hot dogs.

Organizer Darrell Jones said the event is a way to show that the city cares about people who are in need.

"What we've seen, we're very passionate about it. We've got to do something about it because they're still part of this city and they're still here," he said.

On top of all the food and fun, a food drive was also held so people could donate canned goods.