Neighbors in Newton Falls face continued internet troubles

A group of neighbors in Newton Falls has been without internet for 44 days

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of neighbors in Newton Falls say they’ve been without internet for 44 days. Despite many calls and complaints, they say the internet company still has not solved the problem.

“We have one option, and the option we have is unreliable,” said Robert McKain, one Newton Falls resident.

Neighbors on McClain road say their internet has been out since December 3.

“Since we got Suddenlink, it goes down just about everyday for 15 to 20 minutes at a time,” McKain said.

He says he’s reached out to the company several times. They’ve sent out technicians, but McKain says he keeps having the same issues.

“The more frustrating part is my son is in second grade is doing all virtual learning right now,” McKain said.

He says they tried using satellite internet, but the connection was too slow.

“Suddenlink is the only carrier for high speed internet for this are. We tried satellite internet first, but that would not stream videos. It was unreliable. We could not use it for him to do schoolwork at home,” McKain said.

McKain says his family went with virtual education this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t want him to get into the routine or going to school then being thrown off of it,” McKain said.

But ultimately, that routine has been ruined.

“My wife has had to get up, get him and our daughter ready to go to a relative’s house 15 minutes down the road every school day in order to use their internet to be able to get him to do his classroom activities online,” McKain said.

But he and his family aren’t the only ones feeling disconnected.

“It’s definitely an inconvenience. Living out here, there have been times when I’ve had to drive into town to hook up to Wi-Fi,” said John Cawley, another Newton Falls resident affected.

He says he is completely cut off without working internet.

“Just being out in the rural area like this, even cellphone service can be sporadic. I rely on my internet with a signal booster for my cellphone to work, so without my internet working, I can’t even get cellphone service within my house,” Cawley said.

First News has reached out to Suddenlink Communications for a response, but we have not heard back from them yet.