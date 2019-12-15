Neighbors to host vigil for Hermitage newlyweds injured in New Zealand volcano eruption

Plumes of steam rise above White Island off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Survivors of a powerful volcanic eruption in New Zealand on Monday Dec. 9 ran into the sea to escape the scalding steam and ash and emerged covered in burns, say those who first helped them.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Neighbors of the Ureys are holding a prayer vigil for Matt and Lauren

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Rescue operations are still underway to try and locate victims from last week’s White Island volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Among the injured are Hermitage native Matt Urey and his wife Lauren, who were visiting the island on their honeymoon.

The newlywed couple was badly burned in the eruption and are both currently in the hospital in New Zealand.

The prayer vigil is set for 6 p.m. Sunday evening at a residence at 240 Maple Dr. in Hermitage.