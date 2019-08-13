Neighbors hear woman’s screams, force way into Struthers home during attack, police say

Jacob Pyles is charged with endangering children, domestic violence and other charges

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officers say they were called after a woman reported she was punched in the face and three children witnessed the attack.

Police say the incident happened at the 3900 block of 4th St. on Friday around 8:17 p.m.

When officers arrived, they say the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jacob Pyles, had already left.

Additional officers were called to look for Pyles.

They spoke with a woman who said Pyles assaulted her. She said her two children, along with a neighbor’s child, were inside the home when the fight broke out.

The neighbor had taken the children from the home before officers arrived.

The victim had blood across her face and a large bruise on her cheek, according to a police report.

She told police that the fight began over a cell phone and because she suspected Pyles had been using drugs.

Police said the children reported witnessing a violent assault. One child was bumped and knocked over during the fight, and she had a small bump on her face, according to the report.

Neighbors also reported to officers that they could hear the woman screaming. Two neighbors ran up to the home, forcing their way through a locked door to help.

They told officers that’s when Pyles ran from the home, covered in blood.

The woman was taken to the hospital for her injuries, and crews evaluated the kids at the scene.

Police say, around 11:31 p.m. that night, Pyles was spotted by a cab driver between 4th and Garfield streets.

With the help of two men, officers arrested Pyles behind a fenced area on Riley Avenue.

Pyles is charged with endangering children, domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

He is currently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.