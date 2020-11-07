Neighbors discuss how to save Austintown dam after ODNR breach

On Saturday, homeowners who live on the lake met to brainstorm how they'd like to save it

AUSTINTOWN (WKBN) – On Friday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ (ODNR) work breaching the Woodside Lake dam in Austintown wrapped up, and neighbors voiced their concerns.

Now, the homeowners are trying to figure out a way to bring it back.

On Saturday, homeowners who live around the lake met to brainstorm. They are trying to figure out how to save Woodside Lake.

ODNR had been saying for years that the private dam was a liability because its sudden failure would cause severe flooding.

When the owner didn’t comply, ODNR stepped in, but now long-time residents say they’ll do what they can to save a place that carries so many memories.

“There’s so many people in this area, in not just 30 homes that live here but so many people in this area, thousands that have had memories here,” said George Berick, a neighbor.

Berick says the homeowners are now figuring out if they can rebuild the lake and dam themselves.

