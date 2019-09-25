Neighbors concerned about more frequent shootings at Liberty apartment complex

Monday night's shooting is the third in the past three months

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Neighbors at the Monticello Apartments in Liberty are on edge after a shooting there Monday night.

“We moved here from Salt Lake City, Utah,” Katrina Flavell said. “We moved here because it’s supposed to be safer but, obviously, it’s not.”

The late-night shooting sent one person to the hospital.

Carlton Council, Jr. and Marquan White were both charged. They were arraigned Tuesday in Girard Municipal Court.

But it’s not the first shooting in this neighborhood. In fact, this is the third shooting in the past three months.

Flavell said she is concerned for her children’s safety.

“Especially since most of the shootings seem to happen on this side and those two windows are my kids’ bedroom windows. My bedroom is in the front of the house. I don’t hear everything.”

Flavell said her kids always play outside with the other neighbors, but police find shell casings at the playground.

She worries about what’s next for her and her family.

“All it would take is one of them getting up and wandering in the middle of the night,” Flavell said. “I have fought too hard for my kids.”

Liberty Township Police Captain Ray Buhala said the investigation is ongoing and as of now, they are not sure of the motive behind Monday’s shooting.

“We are definitely going to be increasing patrols in that area,” Buhala said. “We already put out an email to all of the officers to be vigilant in that area, especially in the evening and the nighttime hours.”

“I would like to see this neighborhood made safe,” Flavell said. “I would like to go to sleep at night knowing I don’t have to worry about my kids.”