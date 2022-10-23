GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard Fire Department is advising one neighborhood that is out of water.

According to a Facebook post from the Girard Fire Department, the Parkwood neighborhood is out of water.

The fire department says bottled water is available at the Multi-Generational Center at the corner of Trumbull and Dearborn. A well is also open at Liberty Park near the pavilion where residents can have water for toilets.

First News is looking into the water issue. Check back here for updates on this developing story.