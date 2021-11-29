Neighborhood needs toy donations for Akron Children’s hospital

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – ‘Tis the season of giving and a neighborhood in Boardman needs your help collecting toys for Akron Children’s Hospital.

Ridgewood Estates Civic Association set up a box inside The Coffee Shop at Ridgewood.

It sits right at one of the entrances.

Those that live there say it’s the heartbeat of their neighborhood.

They want the box to be the “heartbeat” of their generosity this season.

“If we could make them feel a little bit better by giving them a gift and lighten their load during this season all of our hearts will swell. There is a need year round, but it seems to be more this time of year,” said Bill Ortz, organizer of the toy donation drive.

You don’t need to live there to donate. You can drop off unwrapped toys now until December 17.