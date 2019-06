After the first view, we slowed the video down so you can see the rotating winds

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighbor who lives in Warren shared a video with WKBN First New showing the tornado that moved through the area on Sunday.

The images were caught on a home security camera on Stafford Avenue.

After the first view, we slowed the video down so you can see the rotating winds.

The homeowner said they sustained damage to their deck, sun room and garage.

Another tornado on the same day was caught on surveillance video at Southington schools.