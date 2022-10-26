BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A man in Bristolville said a dispute with his neighbor ended in shots fired.

According to a police report, the relationship between 58-year-old Robert Greskovich and his neighbor isn’t good. Both men told police that they don’t get along, but on Friday, things escalated to shots fired, according to a police report.

According to the report, it all started when the neighbor was coming home on his motorcycle and rode past Greskovich’s home while he was mowing his front lawn. The grass was blowing into the street and the neighbor revved his engine, he said, to blow the grass out of his path.

After he parked his motorcycle, the neighbor said he walked into his backyard and approached Grekovich from his own yard to tell him why he revved his engine. The man said that’s when Greskovich yelled at him, pulled out a gun and shot at him several times.

The victim’s roommate said he saw Greskovich fire the gun and another witness in the neighborhood reported hearing the gunshots, the report stated. Afterward, that neighbor walked across the street and asked Greskovich if everything was OK to which Greskovich answered, “Everything is fine,” the report stated.

Grekovich was arrested and charged with felonious assault. His bond was set at $25,000 at his arraignment Monday and he was ordered not to have any contact with his neighbor and he can’t have or use any “intoxicants,” according to court records.

A preliminary hearing was set for Nov. 3, but a motion for a continuance was granted in the case. No new court date was listed.