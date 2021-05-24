Neighbor reports young child playing in Warren street

Police said when they got to the house, there were garbage bags piled up inside

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Warren are investigating a case of endangering children from over the weekend.

It was reported around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers went to the 1100 block of Tod Ave. SW, on a report of a young boy running around outside unsupervised with no shirt or shoes.

The person who called police said the 3-year-old had been playing in the street. They said this was not the first time it’s happened.

Police said they went to the house and the boy answered the door. He told them his mother was sleeping, according to the police report.

Officers said the house was very dirty and in disarray, with garbage bags piled up inside.

When police talked to the mother, she said she was upset earlier in the day and went to sleep, according to the report. She said she’s not sure how he got outside because he can’t unlock the door, police said.

Officers contacted Children Services to investigate further. The mother was not charged.