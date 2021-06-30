Neighbor feud ends in arrest in Poland Township

POLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman are facing charges after police say they caused such a large commotion that five police departments had to show up, an officer was hit with pepper spray and a victim suffered a possible broken arm.

Officers were called about 9:46 p.m. Monday to a home in the 2300 block of Bedford Road on reports of a disturbance.

A group of people told police that the neighbors had been terrorizing them, shouting profanities and being very loud. As police were taking the report, they said they heard the neighbors, who were gathered around a fire, shouting profanities in their direction and making disparaging comments about police.

Officers also noted that some members around the fire appeared to under the influence of alcohol, according to the police report.

As officers attempted to question the neighbors about their behavior, they said Matthew Hutzel told them that he could be as loud as he wanted and that Poland Township did not have a noise ordinance. He also began recording his interaction with police on his cellphone, according to the report.

Officers told Hutzel that he was being disorderly as he and others in his group came to the edge of the property and shouted obscenities at the neighbors. The situation escalated from there as police kept telling Hutzel to stop his disorderly behavior, but he refused, the report stated.

As police were attempting to arrest Hutzel, his fiance, Jacqueline Kliem, charged a female neighbor and another man, forcing the woman to the ground, causing to her suffer a possible broken arm.

This caused Hutzel to break away from officers and also charge at the neighbors.

At this point, five surrounding police agencies had arrived on the scene.

Police were able to subdue Hutzel with pepper spray, but in the process, an officer was hit with it as well.

Kliem took off running but later returned to the scene where she was also arrested.

Hutzel was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation, menacing, resisting arrest, endangering children and inciting violence.

Kliem was booked on charges of disorderly conduct, felonious assault, assault, resisting arrest, retaliation, aggravating trespassing and endangering children.

The endangering children charges were brought because Kliem’s 12-year-old daughter was at the scene. She was turned over to family members and children services was notified.