BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Trouble keeps mounting for neighbors in Bristolville who just don’t get along.

The person who appears, at this time, to be on the losing end of the feud is 58-year-old Robert Greskovich. He’s been arrested twice now. The first time was in October when he was accused of firing a gun at his neighbor on Miller South Road and just last week when he was arrested for being in violation of his bond.

After the October incident, Greskovich was ordered to not have any contact with the victim, to stay within 1,500 feet of his neighbor’s house and to turn his guns over to the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a police report, the neighbor came home last Friday to find Greskovich in his driveway. The neighbor said he began to record Greskovich, knowing that he was out of jail on bond and not allowed to be close to his house.

After that interaction, the neighbor said he saw Greskovich get on his lawn tractor and drive to his backyard and fired a gun in violation of his bond, the report said.

The neighbor turned the video over to police.

Greskovich was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday on a charge of menacing by stalking. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

In addition, the October felonious assault case against Greskovich has been turned over to a Trumbull County grand jury for review.