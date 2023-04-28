LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Negley man was secretly indicted earlier this month by a Columbiana County grand jury on pornography charges involving a minor.

Eleven charges have been brought against 40-year-old Matthew Severs including seven counts of illegal use of a minor person in nudity-oriented material or performance and four counts of voyeurism.

According to court documents, Severs photographed a minor in a state of nudity on several occasions between January 2019 to November 2021.

Bond was set at $50,000 and Severs is ordered not to have contact with the victim.

Severs is scheduled for arraignment May 4.