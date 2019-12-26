Need to return holiday gifts? What to know

Here's what you need to know when it comes to making holiday gift returns

NILES, Ohio (WKBN/WDVM) – Holiday shopping can be an enjoyment for some but returning the items can turn into a nightmare.

The days after Christmas are considered some of the busiest holiday shopping days of the year. While some people might be planning on using their gift cards, others might be making returns or exchanges.

Deals throughout the Eastwood Mall in Niles are bringing out hundreds of shoppers.

The ones we talked to Thursday said one thing makes returns easier — having the receipt.

Some store policies require you to have a receipt for an exchange or refund. Otherwise, you may end up getting less than what the item is worth.

“I noticed that if you have the receipt, you’ll get what you paid for it,” said shopper Jennifer Leskovac. “If you don’t have the receipt, then you do take that risk of getting less than what you paid.”

Before heading into the store, it’s always best to check the return policy. Some stores have a limited time frame for returns.

“Return policies are a little rough sometimes, especially if you did get it during a sale. You can’t return it after a sale,” shopper Jasmin Bruno said.

Even without the receipt, you might have other options. Jordan Tingler didn’t have his.

“Bring whatever you have,” he said. “If you have anything at all to prove your purchase, bring that.”

Here’s what you need to know when it comes to making holiday gift returns:

Amazon recently expanded its free returns policy to include electronics, small appliances and household items. That policy used to apply to shoes, bedding and apparel only. Amazon is allowing customers to send back items ordered between November 1 and December 31 until the end of January. Check out part of Amazon’s return policy here.

If your Walmart item was purchased in the two months leading up to Christmas and has a 14-day or 30-day return window, that window starts on December 26. You can find Walmart’s returns guide here.

Keep in mind that some stores require you to show a receipt when making a return. Target’s website says returns and exchanges without a receipt may be limited. Similar to Walmart’s policy, Target’s return period for gifts also starts on December 26. Here’s Target’s return policy.

If you missed the deadline for a return or don’t have proof of purchase, there’s always one last resort — regift the gift.

“Sometimes regifting is like if you get something for Christmas that you don’t like, doesn’t say that somebody down the line won’t like it,” said.

If you are planning on heading out to return a holiday gift, make sure you’re ready for the long lines — lots of people are doing the exact same thing.