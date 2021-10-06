Nearly-decade-old Columbiana County murder case delayed again

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A nearly decade-old murder case in Columbiana County has been delayed again; this time due to COVID-19.

Wednesday morning, the case against Kevin Kirby had to be suspended because of exposure to COVID-19.



Judge Megan Bickerton explained the delay was needed out of what she called an “abundance of caution” to ensure the trial can proceed safely.

Kirby is charged with the murder of Melinda Todd, who was found beaten to death inside her home in December of 2012, as well as the attempted murder of Todd’s five-year-old grandson.

At this point, opening statements are now expected next Tuesday.

Kirby faces life in prison if he’s convicted.