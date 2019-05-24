Nearly all of Youngstown City Schools’ graduates qualify for $6,000 scholarship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Almost all of Youngstown City Schools’ graduates qualify for a $6,000 scholarship this year. It’s a big accomplishment for a school district that’s been struggling academically over the past few years.

All 125 East High and 61 Rayen Early College graduates qualify for a Y-Star Scholarship. At Chaney, 144 of 147 graduates qualify for the scholarship.

Students have to meet two requirements — graduate in four years and maintain a 2.0 GPA.

Just three years ago, a large fight closed down East High School.

“It’s really remarkable, the transformation that’s occurred at East over the last few years. When I first arrived in Youngstown, I heard about the so-called riot in March 2016 at East and how things were out of control at the school,” said Youngstown Schools CEO Krish Mohip.

He said the culture has changed.

“The change in the culture and climate of East, as well as many of our other buildings, has improved dramatically and that credit goes to the administrators who set the tone for the buildings, as well as teachers and other school personnel. And, of course, we have great students throughout YCSD.”

The scholarships are for either Youngstown State or Eastern Gateway Community College.