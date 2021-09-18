Nearly a year after Rowan Sweeney’s death, his father speaks out

EDINBURG, Pa. (WKBN) — The City of Struthers was struck with tragedy almost a year ago. The death of 4-year-old Rowan Sweeney left many in the Valley heartbroken over a senseless loss of life.

For the past year, his father, David Sweeney, has been raising money to build a playground in his honor.

“Being moms and dads and you know, it just really hits home that things like this could happen to anyone,” Sommer said.

The community has been nothing but supportive.

“They are people that I just — I always have to go to. When I am feeling down or when I am feeling depressed about everything, I just, to see other people you know, support and care about Rowan it makes me feel some type of way too,” David Sweeney said.

They hosted a corn hole tournament Saturday to raise more money for the playground. It was at Stone Quarry Banquet Center in Edinburg, Pennsylvania.

Outback Steakhouse donated all the meals for the event. They had t-shirts and other items for sale to support the memorial playground.

Sweeny said they are close to announcing the official location.

There will be a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Sept. 21 to honor Rowan’s life exactly one year after the tragedy.