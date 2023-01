WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Power is out for nearly 7,000 customers in Trumbull County.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, 6,757 people are without power in the county as of 8:15 p.m. Thursday. Of those, 5,211 are from Warren.

Mahoning County is also experiencing 140 outages, with 77 in Jackson Township and 43 in Boardman.

Columbiana County has 42 outages, with the most in Unity Township at 25.

Power is expected to be restored between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday.