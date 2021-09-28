Nearly 3 million received notice of unemployment assistance ending — What to do if you didn’t apply

(WKBN) – Nearly three million people whose names and addresses were used to file for unemployment benefits during the pandemic have gotten a subtle reminder.

They received a letter from the state saying that the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program was coming to an end.

Some of the people who got the letter had never applied for any benefits.

The state says PUA uses email to communicate with claimants, so this could be the first piece of snail mail sent.

The Department of Job and Family Services says: “Individuals who are receiving these letters but have never applied for these benefits likely had a fraudulent unemployment claim filed using their name or address.”

You can ignore the letter if you’ve already reported the identity theft.

For those who have not reported it, you can do so through unemployment.ohio.gov or call 833-658-0394.