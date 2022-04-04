Editor’s note: This story corrects the number of projects slated for Trumbull and Mahoning counties. We regret the error.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation unveiled its plan for the 2022 construction season.

This year, Ohio is investing nearly $2 billion in 829 projects across the state. Ninety-five cents of every dollar spent goes toward preserving existing infrastructure.

“We currently have 18 projects between Mahoning and Trumbull counties and about $40 million worth of work between those 18 projects,” said ODOT spokesperson Ray Marsch.

The largest in Mahoning County will be a repaving of State Route 170 through the Village of New Middletown.

Others involve paving and repairs on a number of sections of Interstate 680 between Austintown and Beaver Township, as well as the resurfacing of Market Street on Youngstown’s south side.

In Trumbull County, they list pavement repairs on Route 422 in Warren, as well as resurfacing of the Route 5 Bypass and State Route 82.

In Columbiana County, which is covered by a different district, there are 15 projects planned at about $25.5 million:

Six resurfacing

Two slide repairs

Five bridge/culvert projects

One enhancement project

One safety project

The projects include the resurfacing of Route 11 from Lisbon to just south of Columbiana and of U.S. Route 30 from the Stark County line to Hanoverton.

There is an ongoing project on the Elizabeth Street bridge in East Liverpool and intersection improvements planned on County Road 43 in Calcutta.

“Ohio is a state that makes and moves things, and a solid transportation system is key,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Our investments have made Ohio an attractive place to do business, and ongoing improvements to our roads are essential for continued economic development and the safety of our travelers.”

Since the beginning of the DeWine Administration, ODOT has invested nearly $6 billion into more than 2,800 projects. These projects aren’t just targeted at motor vehicles. More than $450 million has been spent on safety projects like safe routes to school and nearly 400 pedestrian safety projects.

“Safety has been the top priority since the first day of the DeWine Administration. We’re constantly looking for ways to better engineer our roads to ensure they’re as safe as possible for those who use them each day,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “However, drivers have an important role to play too. We need every motorist to buckle up, obey the speed limit, drive sober, and drop the distractions.”

You can stay up to date on construction across the state by signing up for weekly bulletins or visiting the projects page on the ODOT website. You can also see where work might impact your commute or trip at OHGO.com.