(WKBN)- Thousands of people are without power in the Valley Monday afternoon, according to First Energy.

As of 12:33 p.m., over 7,600 people are without power in Trumbull County. Nearly Over 4,000 people are without power in Girard, 1,600 people are without power in Liberty Township and there are over 1,000 customers without power in Weathersfield Township.

Over 1,300 are without power in Youngstown while over 700 sit without power in Austintown.

We are still working to find out the cause of the outages.

Power is expected to be restored at 3 p.m.