VIENNA Twp. (WKBN)- Over 90 Air Force Reserves from the Youngstown base returned from Djibouti, Africa Wednesday night. It was a night of rejoicing for members of the 910th airlift wing and their loved ones.

The crowd of friends and family members were waiting with signs and smiles as nearly 100 Air Force reservists landed at the base in Youngstown. Volunteers from the USO and Red Cross were on hand as well as some support animals to lighten spirits.

WKBN spoke to several families who told us spending four months away from the people you love the most is no easy task.

“We have four kids so they’re excited for their daddy to get home,” said Jessica Amodia, a wife of an Air Force reservist.

Tech Sgt. of the 910th Airlift Wing Andrew Amodio talked about how difficult it was being away from his family.

“It was difficult being apart from them. longest I’ve been apart from family my whole life so it was definitely challenging. But the Air Force has a great support system out there for you. They make sure to keep you well connected with your family and take care of them,” Amodio said.

Tech Sergeant Amodio said he’s excited to see his loved ones but also excited to eat some good Youngstown food. He told us he can’t wait to get some pizza.

Their plane arrived shortly after 11 p.m. following a 30-hour return trip, including multiple layovers.

Along with the airmen and women, four C-130 Hercules aircraft were also sent to Africa by the Youngstown base. As for the roughly 130 reservists sent to Africa, they were tasked with flying and maintaining the aircraft.

“Their main job was to fix and fly planes. To what purpose? It was to support the combatant commander in whatever that combatant commander needed. It could’ve been moving supplies, moving troops. again those air medical evacuation missions if someone was hurt or injured to get some medical care. basically, whatever is required by the commander in place, he makes the call, we haul and we get the mission done,” said Col. Jeff Van Dootingh, Wing Commander of the 910th Airlift Wing.

Of the roughly 130 airmen and women deployed, about 35 are still in Africa. They will arrive home this Sunday May 29 along with two of the four C-130’s that were deployed.

The other two planes will remain there for what the Colonel called “an increased need.”