We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information once we have it

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Route 82 in Braceville Township is shut down at the Parkman Road exit.

There is a house fire in the area.

First responders said the road is expected to be shut down at least until around 5 p.m.

