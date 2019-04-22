Nearby golfers help Braceville course after fire destroys equipment Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Fire destroyed a maintenance building at a golf course in Braceville on Sunday. The course was back open on Monday and it's getting a lot of help from the surrounding golf community.

Twisted metal and charred equipment are all that remains of the building at the Riverview Golf Course. As golfers teed off on a sunny day, caution tape surrounded what is left.

The business lost golf carts, tractors, mowers and other lawn maintenance equipment -- items much needed this time of year.

"We're in pretty good shape, but certain things we have to have and we lost. We lost some of the stuff we really needed right now with the grass growing," said Riverview General Manager Scott Gintert.

"I got some extra equipment and they needed it," said Mickey Beechy, owner of Duck Creek Golf Club in Newton Township.

Beechy said when he saw what happened at Riverview, he knew he wanted to help.

"I called over and talked to Scotty last night, and he told me what he needed. I told him I had some of the stuff and I'd get it over to him today."

Duck Creek is just one of several Trumbull County golf courses lending equipment to help Riverview keep going.

Gintert said the response is overwhelming.

"It feels great, it really does. To think that people are willing to help."

The Trumbull County Fire Investigation Unit said because of how much damage there is, they don't know what caused the fire.