Nearby bar owner, councilman ready to move on from lack of business at Chill-Can plant

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Five years after it was announced a Chill-Can plant was coming to Youngstown, we have still not seen a can made here. Now, the city has threatened to sue if something is not done in 60 days.

Across from the plant, Royal Oaks bar owner John Kennedy watched the plant be built and hoped for the jobs it would bring, only to now say that “it’s pretty heartbreaking.”

“Youngstown, we keep looking for that next thing. We thought this was going to be a go-to thing,” he said.

Kennedy said he knew four years ago that the Chill-Can plant might not make it.

“What happened was the contractors would come in here every day for lunch and they were telling me, ‘I don’t know what the guy’s doing.’ He owed them money from the get-go and it kind of seemed like ‘we’re gonna be a little shady,'” he said.

“It’s just stall tactics. You either have to make something happen or you have to go,” said Youngstown councilman Julius Oliver.

The Chill-Can plant sits in Oliver’s first ward. Oliver said he used to talk with Chill-Can CEO Mitchell Joseph regularly.

“I’ve lost communication with him. He doesn’t call me anymore,” Oliver said.

Oliver called the city’s decision to potentially sue Joseph and his company “a great step forward.”

“Either get this plant moving and get these jobs situated or give us the land back so we can go onto plan B,” Oliver said.

Plan B would be to bring in another company or companies that might want to use the buildings.

“Now we have a package. Instead of saying we’re going to give you land to build, we’re going to give them the building. Move in. There’s plenty of people I’m sure who’d love to move in there,” Kennedy said.

But as far as Chill Cans being made in the buildings, Kennedy is not optimistic.

“Some of the patrons, they call it the ‘Chill Can’t’ because it’s not going to happen,” he said.

We reached out to Joseph, who said he did not have a comment yet.