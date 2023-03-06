(WKBN) – Just as we thought gas prices were falling, they went up again last week, this time by an average of 26 cents in one week.

According to AAA, the average for a gallon of regular gas in Northeast Ohio is now $3.40. Last week, it was $3.14 and a year ago, it was $3.81.

Youngstown is now at $3.34 a gallon and Niles is at $3.40.

The reason for the jump in prices? Demand jumped last week while supply decreased, plus, the seasonal switch to a summer blend of gasoline is underway.

In a related story, auto sales in February were down when compared with a year ago.

According to the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association, sales of new and used cars combined were down 8.7% last month.

Year to date compared with last year, the combined sales are down 3.5%.