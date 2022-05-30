WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A ceremony was held in Warren Monday to honor a Navy sailor who was lost at sea.

Families gathered at the Warren Amphitheater for a solemn ceremony that included a special remembrance of a fallen Navy sailor from Leavittsburg.

Navy Second Class Seaman Robert Emmett Carey was on the U.S.S. Grayback when it was sunk by a Japanese bomber in Feb. 1944.

“The family had not known his whereabouts for years, and they just learned of his whereabouts in 2019,” said Director of Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission, Herm Breuer.

In 1941, the Grayback was given its first orders to report to its first homeport Pearl Harbor. It arrived a month after Japan’s attack.

“Can you imagine standing there, 20 years old, on that ship, pulling into Pearl Harbor, looking at the devastation?” said James Rapone also with Trumbull County Veterans Service Commission.

It was assigned to destroy enemy ships and destroyed 16 ships and hundreds of tons of cargo before it was sunk.

It was 1944 when the Grayback sunk two enemy ships off the coast of Japan. It was on its way back when it was hit.

“With one 500-pound bomb — they dropped a bomb — the Grayback took a direct hit on the aft section which is the back section. The ship sunk immediately with all 80 crew members on board,” said Rapone.

For 77 years, Carey’s family — and all the crewmember’s families — had no idea what happened to their loved ones.

“On March 30 of that same year, the Navy officially called the ship lost at sea,” said Rapone.

After the Grayback was found in 2019, the researchers spent months searching for families but weren’t able to find Carey’s until his first cousin came into the Trumbull County Veterans Services office after seeing the story online.

“They held a ceremony on top that morning, a prayer vigil and they rang a bell 80 times almost like this bell’s ringing now and each time they called a name,” said Rapone.

Monday, a wreath was presented to Carey’s family and thrown into the Mahoning River in honor of the lost sailors.

“We should carry on and honor their legacy and all come together to work together for a better good,” said Breuer.