Navy reserve to leave Youngstown Air Reserve Station

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Permanent Navy Reserve operations at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna will come to an end next year.

Jenni Reid, commanding officer for the Navy Operational Support Center in Youngstown, said Navy Reserve operations will cease at the air station on September 30, 2020 and move to a new site in Akron.

The plan will impact five active-duty military, 32 sailor reservists and one civilian. CDR Reid said they will be transferred to Navy Operational Support Center Akron unless they request a different location.

Reid said moving Navy Reserve operations to the Akron facility is cost-effective considering the upgrades needed at the Vienna Twp. facility and the small group of reservists there.

The Youngstown facility is aged and requires a multimillion dollar investment to correct structural problems. With three other Navy Operational Support Centers located with 80 miles of Youngstown, it is both fiscally prudent and improves operational efficiency to consolidate NOSC Youngstown with NOSC Akron. NOSC Akron is a new facility and supports a drilling reserve population of 330 Sailors. CDR Jenni Reid, Commanding Officer, Navy Operational Support Center Youngstown

Navy Operational Support Center moved onto the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in the early 1990s