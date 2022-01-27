LORDSTOWN VILLAGE, Ohio (WKBN) – A proposal is being discussed within the U.S. military, the White House and others in Washington that could potentially bring a naval maintenance facility to Lordstown.

Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill forwarded a 27-page document to us that outlines what will be called the Lordstown-Lorain Project.

The document states the plan would restore critical naval shipyard capacity and capability and that it would solve the submarine maintenance crisis within the Navy’s budget limitations.

Part of the plan would be to build what would be called the American Naval Depot in Lordstown. Hill said the new construction would be one million square feet.

The document states it would employ 500 to 1,000 people.

An American Naval Shipyard would also be built in Lorain and would include two drydocks in an enclosed productions facility and would employ between 2,000 and 3,000 people.

The ships, mainly submarines, would be dismantled in Lorain and the maintenance would be done in Lordstown.

Mayor Hill said several sites are being looked at in Lordstown, but nothing has yet to be selected.

He said the project is being driven by a company called Bartlett Maritime.

AFL-CIO signed off on the project in Washington on Thursday.

It’s not a done deal yet, though Mayor Hill did seem confident.

27 First News will continue to gather information.