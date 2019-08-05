Nature Live at MetroParks Farm gives families up-close look at reptiles and insects

"That just develops this appreciation for nature and really gets you to relate with animals and nature itself," the education manager said.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – On Sunday, Nature Live came to the Mill Creek MetroParks Farm in Canfield.

The free event allows visitors to get an up-close look at live reptiles, insects and plants.

Nature Live also provides kids with a bio hunt where they can look for each insect and animal.

Education Manager Mandy Smith said some stations even allow them to hold the bugs and reptiles.

“That just develops this appreciation for nature and really gets you to relate with animals and nature itself.”

Smith said the MetroParks’ main goal is to create events where the whole family can enjoy nature.