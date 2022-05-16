YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – When you think of a Native American person, what is the first thing that pops into your mind? That’s the question that was asked Monday to a group of women.

Cynthia Connolly is a Native American of the Odawa Tribe. Monday, she spoke at the YWCA “Racial Injustice Lunch and Learn” about modern Native American representation and visibility. It was a part of the “Eliminating Racism and Empowering Women” series.

“A lot of times, Native Americans get overlooked. But they still are here, they still have a culture,” said Michaela Write, communications and events manager at YWCA.

Connolly is the director of programming at City Club of Cleveland. She spoke about how Native Americans are often overlooked in data research, history lessons and modern-day society.

Connolly stated that in some cases, the history of Natives is taught in a historical context instead of a modern context. This can give the impression that Native Americans are no longer around.

“About 77 percent of the Average American felt that there was no real Natives left,” Connolly said.

This was according to the Indigenous Futures Survey by the Center for Native American Youth.

Connolly even shared an experience where a classmate once told her, “You can’t be Indian, Indians are extinct.” Connolly said she wasn’t upset with the classmate’s misunderstanding because she understood the real issue is with the way the culture is taught.

She pointed out that in many data research studies, Native Americans are often grouped in the “other” category, making it more difficult to identify and find solutions to socio-economic issues. This is despite there being 574 Native tribes in the U.S., according to Connolly.

Connolly hopes more awareness and acknowledgment will be brought to the Native American culture. Write says they plan to have more of these lunches where they will focus on racial issues such as this.