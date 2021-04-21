National Weather Services designates local county as ‘storm ready’

The designation says they are a storm-ready community

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County’s Emergency Management Agency was recognized by the National Weather Service (NWS).

The designation says they are a storm-ready community. NWS out of Pittsburgh and the Ohio Board on Weather Safety reviewed the application.

There’s a list of requirements to apply for the designation. They’ve put in place a system to help alert you when severe weather could hit.

“That’s linked to the National Weather Service. Any time that there will be a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado warning, they would immediately get that notification right to their phone or email or text, however they choose to receive that information,” said Peggy Clark, director, Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency.

The agency also provides educational opportunities to help teach the public about severe weather.