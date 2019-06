They say the tornado had a maximum wind speed of 90 mph and is classified as an EF1

CUYAHOGA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A tornado uprooted and snapped several trees Sunday afternoon.

That tornado was confirmed by the National Weather Service Monday morning.

They say the tornado briefly touched down east of I-271 near Oakwood before traveling east toward Glenwillow. This was around 3:20 p.m.

They say the tornado had a maximum wind speed of 90 mph and is classified as an EF1.

No injuries were reported.