National Problem Gambling Awareness Month reminder of available resources for help

Experts say they've seen an increase, especially in online gamblers, because more people are staying home

(WKBN) – Legalized gambling is growing across the nation. March is National Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

This year’s theme is “Awareness Plus Action.” The goal is to increase awareness and provide treatment for people who have a problem.

Experts say they’ve seen an increase, especially in online gamblers, because more people are staying home.

“The concern is that for some areas there may be limited awareness of risks. There may be limited awareness of the fact that folks can generate problems or develop problems and most concerning is there might be limited availability of help,” said Josh Ercole, with the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania.

There are several ways you can get help for a gambling problem.

Call 1-800-589-9966 to reach the Ohio for Responsible Gambling live chat or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling’s website for Ohio.

In Pennsylvania, you can call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania’s website. Also, Penn National Gaming’s website has some resources for responsible gambling.