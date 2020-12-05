National Packard Museum temporarily closes galleries to public

Museum officials cited a rise in local coronavirus cases and the Ohio Department of Health's latest travel advisory as the reason behind the closure

Credit: Warchi/iStock/Getty Images Plus

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Packard Museum will close to visitors beginning Tuesday, December 8 and will remain closed through the end of the year.

Museum officials cited a rise in local coronavirus cases and the Ohio Department of Health’s latest travel advisory as the reason behind the closure.

The museum was previously closed in mid-March and reopened early in June in accordance with Ohio’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan. Since reopening, the museum has strictly complied with all safety guidelines, according to a news release.

Although closed temporarily, the museum’s online store remains open. Staff will be present to fill and ship all Packard Museum Store orders, and curbside pick-up will be available. 

Visitors may still engage with the museum virtually at www.packardmuseum.org

