SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – National Night Out is an annual event. Every year, communities across the country celebrate it on the first Tuesday in August.

The event has its roots in the 1970s. Today, it’s grown to involve 38 million people in 17,000 communities across the United States, and 146 Communities in Ohio and 238 in Pennsylvania are taking part. It’s a chance for people to come together and meet law enforcement officers who serve and protect their communities.

During Sharon’s National Night Out event, officers, like Sergeant Detective Adam Zazado were just hanging out with people.

“It’s an opportunity for the community to come out and meet us on a personal level where we are not responding to a call in their neighborhood,” Zazado said.

They invited organizations such as the Mercer County Family Center to share resources with the community.

“One of the things we like to do is promote health and wellness, so we have some bags of fresh fruits and vegetables that we’re giving out,” said Patty Parenti, with Mercer County Family Center.

They had plenty of activities for kids, too.

“I’ve been playing baseball, jumping on the trampoline and playing cornhole,” said David Jefferson.

Over in Liberty, the township hosted its own National Night Out complete with a parade. Dian Capito’s grandson was in the lineup.

“He’s four years old. We’re excited. My son made him his own little personal tow truck,” Capito said.

Police in Liberty agree that National Night Out is a low-stress way for people to meet officers and see what they do.

“We have a police tent set up for police safety, and there’s fire safety as well. We also have a drone demonstration that we operate withing the department. We have a K-9 demonstration. We have two K-9s full-time,” said Jim Marco, with the Liberty Police Department.

The night ended with fireworks.

