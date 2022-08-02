(WKBN)- Tuesday night is National Night Out: A national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships.

To celebrate, New Middletown will hold a parade, fireworks, and other fun activities. The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building.

Liberty is also holding events. There will be a parade starting at 7 p.m. It will run from Shady Road to the High School Football Field.

Austintown will also have events at Austintown Park from 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

After the parade there will be family friendly activities at the field.