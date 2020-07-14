Closings and delays
“National Night Out” canceled in Youngstown due to COVID-19

Local News

The Youngstown event typically brings in hundreds of community members every year

Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown’s “National Night Out” celebration has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Leaders with the East Side Crime Watch made the announcement Tuesday, stating that they want to keep the community safe.

“National Night Out” is a country-wide campaign aimed at building partnerships and trust between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.

According to the national campaign’s website, “National Night Out” is celebrated on the first Tuesday of August by millions of neighbors across the U.S.

