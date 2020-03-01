National Kidney Foundation offers free checkups in Youngstown

One in 9 Americans has kidney disease, according to the National Kidney Foundation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The National Kidney Foundation is offering a free kidney checkups in Youngstown.

The checkups, made possible through the foundation’s KEEP Healthy program, will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16 at Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church, located in 1812 Oak Hill Ave. in Youngstown.

KEEP Healthy is the National Kidney Foundation’s community-based initiative to educate about the kidneys, risk factors for kidney disease and steps to take to keep kidneys healthy and reduce risk.

This screening is offered to all members of the Youngstown community and its surrounding areas.

Participants will answer a brief health-risk survey and have their height, weight and blood pressure measured. At-risk individuals will have their kidney health checked through an onsite ACR urine test. The ACR test can identify protein in the urine, which is often the first sign of kidney disease.

After completion of the 15-minute check-up, a medical professional will review results and answer questions from participants over a private consultation. Free educational materials will be provided at the end of the screening, and resources will be available to all who show interest.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, one in nine Americans has kidney disease. Many people don’t know it.

If you have diabetes, high blood pressure, a family history of kidney failure, or are over the age of 60, you are at risk and should have your kidneys checked.

For more information on kidney health, click here.