National Guard can now help with security at county and local jails

The proclamation issued Friday was in response to a large number of COVID-19 infections in state, county and local jails

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday that he will make the Ohio National Guard available to jails when staffing is low due to COVID-19 absences.

The proclamation issued Friday was in response to a large number of COVID-19 infections in state, county and local jails. Infections of corrections officers has reduced some staffing levels. In those instances, members of the Ohio National Guard can be deployed.

The Guard was already helping out at state prisons. This new proclamation makes service members available to county and local jails, too, if needed.

More headlines from WKBN.com: