National Denim Day brings awareness to sexual assault Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Wearing jeans on Wednesday is more than just a fashion statement.

It's National Denim Day, a day to bring awareness to sexual assault.

Denim Day originally started in 1999 as a way to protest the Italian Supreme Court after it overturned a rape conviction.

During the appeal process, the defense argued that the victim's jeans were so tight it would be impossible to remove them without her consent.

The director of Someplace Safe, a domestic violence shelter in Trumbull County, said talking about sexual assault is difficult but critical to empower victims.

"We need to start integrating this into our conversation, bringing this topic to the forefront because people are not products, and no means no," said Alicia Williamson.

Williamson said anyone who is a victim of sexual assault should contact the police.