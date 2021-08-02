National Deli Month: Youngstown deli to donate funds for special cause

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Kravitz Deli is doing something special during the month of August.

This month is National Deli Month, and to celebrate, they are donating from every boxed lunch sold.

The “Boxes for Boxers” fundraiser goes toward the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

This past year, the deli has done a lot to raise money for COVID Relief funds, but they realized that now our furry friends need some help.

“A lot of people got dogs and cats while they were home, and now, unfortunately, they are learning they have to care for them and they are giving them back, so the animal charities are filling up. So, we wanted to do something to help our furry friends,” said owner Jack Kravitz.

The fundraiser will go on until the end of the month.

Each lunch box is about $10. One dollar for every box sold is going to the cause.