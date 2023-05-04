YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, (WKBN) – Thursday is National Day of Prayer.

An annual event was held in downtown Youngstown in front of the OH WOW! museum.

People gathered to pray for the community, leaders, and families.

Organizers say they are entering into a spiritual battle, taking a stand against violence, drug abuse, and human trafficking. They say the National Day of Prayer is a time of asking for help and believing that there’s hope.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.